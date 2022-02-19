CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet is kicking off his first career All-Star selection by competing in Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest. Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber is in Cleveland with a preview.

VanVleet offered some words for his fans back home rooting for him.

“Absolutely. Just enjoy it man, enjoy it,” said VanVleet. Who would have thought, I think, you know all of this has changed drastically in the last five to ten years our city what we think is possible, what we see is possible. When I was growing up I certainly never thought that a kid from Rockford could be an All-Star, but here we are, so I think for the kids they should definitely take heed to the moment and just for the city let’s take the positivity and try to keep it going and turn that into more success and more blessings for everybody.”

To view the full preview click on the media player.