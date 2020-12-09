Rockford Park District offers free golf at Elliot Golf Course today and tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District announced on Wednesday that residents can play golf for free at Elliot Golf Course on Wednesday and Thursday.
Free golf is offered on Wednesday, December 4th until 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
No tee time is needed, no carts are out, and the clubhouse will remained closed, officials said in a press release.
Elliot Golf Course, at 888 S. Lyford Road, is scheduled to close permanently in 2021, due to a Park District restructuring and consolidation plan which was voted on Tuesday night.
