Rockford Peewee team wins state championshp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It is prime time for college basketball with conference tournaments going on this week, and here in Rockford a national championship tournament will be taking place. The Rock Valley College women will be hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Nationals.

This will be the second time in three years that Rock Valley has hosted this tournament. The girls know how valuable it is to play on their home court. "The advantage is great," said freshman Hannah Malcomson. "We're comfortable here. We work here every day. It's not like we're traveling 18 hours or something to go to a game. We're right at home."