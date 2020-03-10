ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Ranked 3rd in the United States and 1st in the State of Illinois, Rockford Hockey Club’s Peewee AA team finished off an impressive season by winning the 2020 Tier II 12U AA Illinois State Championship for the first time in their club’s history Sunday. They defeated the Northwest Chargers by a score of 6-2 after splitting their regular-season games with them 1-1.
The team’s overall record was 43-13-2. Coached by Oak Hewer, 14 kids took on the best teams from across the country to remain at the top of the rankings all season long.
“We’re so proud of this team. They’ve continued to develop in so many ways all season long. Their confidence and unwavering commitment to one another was on full display in the championship game,” said Coach Hewer.
Players for RHC’s Peewee AA team include Hajime Bui, Dominic Butera, Connor Edwards, Alek Eriksen, Ashton Hewer, Caleb Hoffman, Brady Jacobson, Macgregor King, Adam Marshall, Landin Phillips, Zachary Pinkston, Arik Provenzano, Cole Tuminaro and Ethan Walters.
The team was led by Head Coach Oak Hewer, Assistant Coaches Eric Brown and Kyle Harris
Rockford Peewee team wins state championshp
