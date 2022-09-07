ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The annual Rockford Pro Am golf tournament announced Wednesday that it would be coming to an end after a “truly remarkable” 43-year run.

Pro Am Board President Scott Nicholas said a loss of sponsorships and unseen financial pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision.

The Pro Am went on hiatus starting in 2020, due to the pandemic and a downturn in charitable contributions.

Over the years, numerous PGA and LPGA players have taken part in the tournament.

The Rockford Pro Am was the longest-running individual proam in the United States and drew numerous golf professionals from the PGA and LPGA, as well as amateur golf enthusiasts.

Arnold Palmer, Bob Hope, Kenny Perry, Fred Couples, Jim Thorpe, Lee Trevino, Nancy Lopez, and many others have attended in years past.

The Pro Am was started in 1977 to raise funds for Rockford hospitals and was initially held at the Rockford Country Club.

