Rockford Public Schools takes over full operations of Guilford Tennis Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A long-sought solution to the upkeep of the Guilford Tennis Center in Rockford has apparently been found. Rockford Public School District (RPS 205) has an agreement with the Rockford Park District to take over full operation of the facility.

The Rockford Park District made the announcement Friday afternoon. The Guilford Tennis Center at Guilford High School on Spring Creek Road has been a part of the Rockford Park District since 1973 according to a press release.

The school district and the park district have shared the 14 court facility through the years. RPS 205 was given priority of the courts during the school year with the school district paying the operational and maintenance costs. During the summer and non-school times, the park district was given priority of the courts and covered operational and maintenance costs.

“Transitioning this facility to the school district really won’t change much for the community but it will allow the District to reduce our footprint and allow us to save on operational and maintenance expenses,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions in place for youth sports, tennis outreach opportunities such as Tennis Tuesdays that were going to be led by the Rockford Park District have also been cancelled for the summer.

For more than a year, five tennis courts at Guilford Tennis Center have been without nets and not utilized by the public. On Monday, June 8, 2020, construction will begin to remove the five dilapidated tennis courts and replace them with green space.

The School Board agreed to earmark $40,000 in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget for demolition. Northern Illinois Service Co. will handle the demolition, which is expected to be complete by the end of June.