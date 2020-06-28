Rockford Rivets hold first official workout

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sports are slowly making their way back onto the local scene, as the Rockford Rivets are getting ready to play baseball. The team held its first official workout Saturday afternoon in Loves Park. The season opener is set for Wednesday night at home, against the Lacrosse Loggers, which means they have just four days to get ready.

Fortunately, several players are back from last year’s team like Jake Vanderwal, Brandon Comia and Jimmy Burnette. Manager Josh Keim is also back for his second season. That familiarity will help the guys get ready.

They’re happy to be back on the field after missing out on almost all of their college seasons because of the pandemic. Keim says they appear to be in good shape.

“The one thing about this group, we have told them to stay prepared to play July first, no matter what,” Keim explained. “Even when things didn’t look the best, I told them to stay in shape, continue to work out, be ready to go on July one and now that they’re here, you can tell that guys have gotten stronger. Guys that were here last summer, they look like they’re in better shape. It’s different than training at home in your back yard, so that’s one thing that is a little worrisome, but you know, they’re college athletes. They should be ready to go.”

The opening game on Wednesday starts at 6 p.m. Fans will be allowed to attend. Social distancing will be encouraged in the stands and in the concourse.