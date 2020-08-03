Rockford Rivets hopeful of resuming their season on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets are still hoping to resume their season and play ball again.

Their season was halted last Friday when one part-time staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus. Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer tells Eyewitness News that that person is doing fine and no one else in the organization has tested positive.

Bauer says the Rivets hope to resume play this Thursday on the road in Green Bay. Their next home game wouldn’t be until a week from Tuesday, August 11.

But it won’t be the same Rivets team that will take the field that we’ve seen up to this point. Bauer says most of the regular players have left the team to go into quarantine before returning to their respective colleges. Several local players have been signed to replace them. The names of those players will be announced later in the week.