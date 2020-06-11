Rockford Rivets returning to play starting July 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets baseball team announced Thursday that they will be returning for summer play starting July 1st.

The Northwoods League teams, also including the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Wisconsin Woodchucks, will play until August 20th, capped by a two-day “pod” playoff season.

.“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

Additional teams in the region are working through the possibility of opening later in July.

A full schedule is expected to be announced by June 22nd.

