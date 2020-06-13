Rockford Rivets reveal COVID-19 operating plan for stadium

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets will play against five other teams in the Northwoods League in a regional “Wisconsin-Illinois pod” this summer. However, in order to be able to play, the Rivets had to develop a COVID-19 operating plan for their stadium.

The plan will have fans adhering to social distancing rules, like staying six feet apart while waiting in line to get into the stadium. To separate groups and maintain a six-foot distance, they’ll have three empty seats in between them and an empty row in front and behind them. Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer said they began trying to come up with a plan in May.

“By Memorial Day weekend, I came up and sent the plan over to Mayor [Greg] Jury [of Loves Park] and he took a look at it and we brought it over to the Winnebago County Health Department,” Bauer explained. “They took a look at it and they really liked what they saw, so. Gave us some more input and we crafted the plan and then they reviewed it some more and now we’re at where we’re at.”

Fans are not required but encouraged to wear masks. Before going into work, players and staff will have their temperatures taken and do a self-evaluation, per the CDC guidelines. The max seating capacity will be lowered from 3,500+ to just over 1,200.

Bauer says they expect to play 50 games this season and tickets should be up for sale starting next week. The season begins July 1st.