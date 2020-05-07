Rockford Rivets season on hold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Normally this time in the month of May college baseball players would be getting ready to report to Rockford to play ball for the Rockford Rivets. And normally the Rivets’ season would begin later this Month, but due to COVID-19 the Rivets’ season is on hold.

The Rivets compete in the Northwoods League which is a summer college league comprised of teams located in the upper Midwest. Nine teams are located in the state of Wisconsin.

The league has put its season on hold and league officials are following safety restrictions set by the states in which their teams play.

League officials put out a statement earlier this spring saying, “The league has been considering multiple scenarios that could be adapted to the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played. However, each of those options are limited by the extension of stay at home orders in a given state.” “Given the state of Wisconsin has extended its ‘Safer at Home” order through May 26th, a League-wide opening day of May 26th is no longer possible. The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.”

In Illinois Governor Pritzker has also put severe restrictions on large gatherings with no end in sight until the state reaches phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan. Right now Illinois is only in phase 2 just beginning to reopen some small businesses with customers and employees maintaining distances and wearing protective masks.