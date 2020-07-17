Rockford Rivets slugger Seymour an elite prospect

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Some baseball players on the Rockford Rivets will eventually get a shot at a career in the Major Leagues. There’s one player on this year’s team who could be considered an elite prospect, first baseman bobby Seymour.

At six-foot four, 250 pounds, he’s built like a tight end. In fact on the first day after transferring to his new high school Mt. Carmel in Illinois, the football coach recruited him for the team.

Seymour’s focus had been on baseball, and as a senior at Mt. Carmel he tore it up. Seymour had a .545 batting average, launching 15 home runs, and knocking in 48 RBI’s while only striking out eleven times! That earned him a scholarship to play ball in the ACC.

“I was pretty set on going to Wake Forest,” said Seymour. “You know I was excited to go there, get down, and get into college life and see what could happen.”

During his sophomore year at Wake Forest in 2019 Seymour finished with a .377 batting average, and he drove in 93 runs to lead the nation. He was named ACC Player of the Year.

“I was just really locked in, stuck to my approach, and our lineup was pretty crazy,” said Seymour. “I mean everybody in that lineup was hitting well so getting those guys on, just saw the ball well and everything I guess took care of itself.”

Seymour has seen friends and former teammates get drafted to the MLB. One of them just so happens to be the Cubs first-round pick Ed Howard, and the two were working out together on draft day this year.

“We lifted about nine in the morning. I see him getting all his stuff ready, you know he’s picking out his shirt, his watch, everything, I just told him good luck, gave him a hug…”

Until Seymour gets his shot with a Major League organization, he’ll keep improving his game with the Rivets.

“It’s like that minor league schedule (in the Northwoods League). I think it’s like what we’re doing here, traveling a lot, playing all over and playing great competition. I definitely think this is pretty similar and I’m hopefully excited to start that journey next year.”