Rockford Rivets to open the season with a bang this week

LOVE PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets will return to the local sports scene with a bang this week literally. Open night will be Wednesday evening. Then Saturday evening, the night of July 4th they’ll host a fireworks show.

The Rivets don’t have a home game Saturday, but that hasn’t stopped management from going full speed ahead with a fireworks show at Rivets Stadium that night.

“We went to the health department, they really like the plan that we put together for the stadium,” said Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer. “A lot of the stuff that was in our plan was actually used statewide.”

The Rivets’ plan is to sell tickets in advance. Some tickets are for sitting inside the stadium while observing social distancin, or for $25 you can pack the family in the car and watch from the parking lot.

“Instead of sitting in your car at the parking space, we’ve actually got approvals and everything where you can sit outside your car in the space behind your car,” said Bauer. “You can bring your lawn chair, a cooler, what have you, you just can’t tailgate. We can’t have grills out there.”

If you attend you’re to use the Rivets’ main entrance off Interstate Drive. Once the Rivets’ parking lot fills up motorists will then be sent to the parking lots nearby at Sportscore Two, the Indoor Sports Center and the YMCA.

The stadium and the parking lot will open up at 7 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 Saturday.

“We’re looking at about a 25 minute show right now,” said Bauer. “A normal show for our ballpark is about eight minutes. It’s going to be a heck of a show!”

Ultimate FX out of Marengo will put on the show. Bauer says fans who purchase tickets for inside the stadium will be able to pass the time with music and food while waiting for the fireworks.

“Inside the stadium we’ll have our concessions open. Right now we’ve got a DJ playing, but I’m hoping if we get the numbers where we want them we may even try to pull a live band off inside the stadium.”

The Rivets want to sell all of the tickets ahead of time by noon on Friday to avoid lines Saturday afternoon and evening. The cost is $12 per person for seating inside the staduim or $25 per vehicle to watch from the parking lot.

“We had to step up and pay for our fireworks up front, so any help we can get with that is great….we just have to have people come out and have a great time,” said Bauer.

Tickets can be purchased this week at Rivets Stadium or on line on the Rivets website.

https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/2020/06/26/4th-of-july/