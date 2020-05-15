Rockford Speedway gets the green light to begin holding practices

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time this year there will be race cars on the track Saturday at the Rockford Speedway. The track has received approval from the Winnebago County Health Department to open for limited practicing.

Speedway general manager David Deery tells me drivers have to reserve practice time online. The track will be open in three-hour chunks not just Saturday, but seven days a week.

Only one car will be allowed on the track at a time and only ten people will be allowed on the speedway grounds at a time. Drivers and their crew members will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from each other, otherwise they’ll need to wear protective masks.

Deery says he has no idea yet when actual racing will take place at the Rockford Speedway. He says owners and operators of all the race tracks in Illinois have formed a coalition called the Illinois Motorsports Coalition. The coalition has put together a plan for reopening that has been forwarded to state legislators in Springfield. It’s an 8-step plan that works in conjunction with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s 5 phase regionalized reopening plan.

The coalition states: “As a season business, we cannot operate without a calender of events and schedule for resumption of business. Our submission is based on initial timelines for entry into Phase 5 and how it affects our seasonal business which, in most cases, will conclude in October of 2020. Our 8-STEP process enables our businesses to reopen and safely operate based on Restore Illinois Phases 2, 3 and 4 per designated geographical zones.”

The coalition’s plan includes the following steps:

Step 1: (May 12-June 4) 3 Weeks of ‘Participant Only’ at the tracks.

Step 2: (June 5-June 18) 2 Weeks of maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 20% of total available seats.

Step 3: (June 19-July 2) 2 Weeks of maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 35% of total available seats.

Step 4: (July 3-July 16) 2 Weeks of maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 50% of total available seats.

Step 5: (July 17-July 30) 2 Weeks of maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 65% of total available seats.

Step 6: (July 31-Dec. 31) Maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 80% of total available seats.

Step 7: (Jan. 1-May 13) 2021 preparation-maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 80% of total available seats.

Step 8: (May 14, 2021) Return to Normal-maximum grandstand spectator occupancy of 100% of total available seats