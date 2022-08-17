Keep your eye on the ball and your head in the game when you have the best women’s volleyball shorts.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will host the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association’s opening weekend women’s volleyball tournament, with the expectation of drawing 1,500 spectators a day to the region.

The NJCAA consists of teams from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Virginia.

There are a total of 62 teams this year which marks a 158% increase from 2021. The NJCAA DII & NJCAA DIII National Champions along with 16 teams that participated in the two championships respectively in 2021.

The tournament will be held at UW Health Sports Factory, at 305 S. Madison Street, Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st.

General admission will be $9 a day for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for children under 12.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau expects the event will bring $135,000 in visitor dollars to the local economy.