Rockford University volleyball player named to the National Beach Volleyball team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — USA Volleyball has announced that Rockford University setter Jorge Pando was one of 14 male collegiate volleyball players named to the 2020 U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team. The team consists of players from ten colleges or universities across the United States, with the athletes coming from all levels of men’s collegiate volleyball. Players were nominated by their respective coaches and then chosen based on their collegiate rankings.

“This is truly a huge honor for Jorge to be selected to participate in the Colligate Beach National Championships,” Head Coach Michael Lanera stated. “To be able to be play with such great players from all levels of men’s collegiate volleyball will be a great experience for him. His game will translate perfectly to beach volleyball, and I know he is ready to showcase the work he has put in to become such a skilled volleyball player.”

Jorge Pando was a key piece in Rockford’s inaugural men’s volleyball season, playing in all 15 matches and 46 sets. He led the team with 243 assists (5.28/set), was second on the team with 12 aces and was third on the team with 73 digs and 19 total blocks. Pando also added 19 kills to his totals.

“It is an honor to be chosen to be part of the U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team,” Jorge Pando remarked. “I am extremely happy to be given such an amazing opportunity to represent both my school and my country, and am looking forward to meeting the team and resuming training once it is safe to do so.”

2020 Men’s U.S. Beach College National Team

Name (Height, College, Hometown)

Jonny Bowles (6-7, UC Irvine, Chandler, Ariz.)

Timothy Brewster (6-1, UCLA, Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Inaki Bustamante (6-5, Lewis Univ., Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Caylor Cox (5-10, Univ. of Jamestown, Helena, Mont.)

Will Eiken (6-9, Lincoln Memorial Univ., Dayton, Ohio)

Johnny Ferraro (6-3, Saint Francis, New City, N.Y.)

Matt Gentry (6-7, Lincoln Memorial Univ., Bowling Green, Ky.)

Sammy Gibson (6-0, University of Tampa, Long Beach, N.Y.)

Mihajlo Gomez (6-5, Loras College, Gurnee, Ill.)

Carlos Jiminez (6-0, Lewis Univ., Miami Beach, Fla.)

Logan Kerley (6-3, Lincoln Memorial Univ., Penn Valley, Calif.)

Jorge Pando (6-0, Rockford University, San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Vaughn Ramsey (6-6, Vassar, Greenwood Village, Colo.)

Dawson Walker (6-6, Lincoln Memorial Univ., Englewood, Ohio)

Head Coach: John Mayer

Assistant Coach: Riley Salmon