Rockton native Corey Anderson tells TMZ Sports of a medical scare that had put his career in doubt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Corey Anderson is anxious to fight again more than ever. The Rockton native had a major health scare earlier this year that left his fighting career in doubt.

Anderson has told TMZ that he has had two outpatient heart procedures. He had a blackout and collapsed while hiking in late February only a week after his last fight, a loss to Jan Blachowicz in a first round knockout.

Anderson tells TMZ that he spent five days in the emergency room while doctors tried to figure to figure out what was wrong with him. “All but one said it was [due] to major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for hours,” Anderson told TMZ.

“One doctor would tell me it was my heart … that my heart had stopped beating and it could happen again but next time in a fight!!”

So Anderson had the two heart procedures. After many weeks of rehabbing he was cleared by his doctor last Monday to fight again.

Anderson is currently the fourth ranked UFC fighter in the light heavyweight division with a professional record of 13-5.