Rodgers, Packers sputter against tough Buccaneers defense

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Things had been going so smoothly for Green Bay that Aaron Rodgers figured the Packers were due for a dose of reality. The NFL’s highest scoring offense was virtually unstoppable through the first four weeks of the season and the opening quarter of a 38-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last three quarters showed it’s a lot tougher to move the ball and score at will than it seemed during the team’s best start since 2015. Brady outplayed Rodgers, but the real story was the job the Bucs defense did on the Packers after Green Bay built a 10-0 lead.

“Yeah, I mean I don’t really feel like we ever got into a rhythm even the 10 points to start the game,” said Rodgers. “They deserve credit they got inside of our rhythm and obviously I missed a few throws that I usually hit. Felt good about both throws but I don’t feel like we were being very efficient before that and obviously weren’t very efficient after that.”