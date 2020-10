LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled across the country Sunday for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 in the NFL.

The Jaguars started slow until they found an element of their offense that seemed to be working: the run game. After falling behind 16-0, the Jags never waivered and continued to run the ball, and their undrafted rookie running back James Robinson rewarded them.