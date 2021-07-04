Rodon, Lynn, Hendriks selected as All-Star reserves for White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 25: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Mariners defeated the White Sox 9-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter.

The right-hander was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees’ struggling Aroldis Chapman (160), Chicago’s Liam Hendriks (159) and Barnes (117) are the AL relievers, and Chicago’s Craig Kimbrel (208), Milwaukee’s Josh Hader (191) and San Diego’s Mark Melancon (107) are in the NL bullpen.