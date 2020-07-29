Roscoe’s Cassioppi twins are cleaning up on the wrestling mats this summer

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Much of the sports world has been shutdown or curtailed this spring and summer by the pandemic, but it’s been a very busy time for two young wrestlers from Roscoe. 12 year-old twin brothers Bruno and Rocco Cassioppi.

The Cassioppis have done a lot of wrestling and traveling to major youth national tournaments.

“Bettendorf, Oklahoma and…,” said Bruno.

“We’ve been to Wisconsin. We’ve been to Cheesehead Apocalypse,” picked up Rocco. “We’ve been to a lot of places. It’s hard to remember.”

Chances are their opponents remember the Cassioppi’s. They’ve won a lot of hardware. Both of them are undefeated. Well there are a couple exceptions to that. There have been a few times when they’ve had to face each other like last Sunday in Bettendorf, Iowa. They met in the championship match of the USA Nationals in freestyle.

They shook hands at the start and then Bruno bolted out of the arena forfeiting the match. They won’t wrestle each other.

“Because we’re supposed to be teammates not enemies,” said Rocco. “And we’re supposed to be rooting for each other and not against each other.”

So Bruno’s quick sprint out of the arena Sunday was all part of the plan.

“It was funny,” said Bruno. “The whole team was like talking about what we should do. That’s what we came up with.”

The Cassioppis both weigh between 86 pounds and 90, but Rocco generally wrestles up a weight class so they can avoid each other.

If their last name Cassioppi sounds familiar it should. Their older brother Tony is a former IHSA state champion, and one of the top NCAA heavyweights in the nation with the Iowa Hawkeyes. And their other brother Giovanni is a four-time NIC-10 champion who wrestles now at Western Colorado University. It’s a huge asset to have older brothers who can give them pointers.

“I’m very good at scrambling and it’s all because of ‘G’ (Giovanni),” said Rocco. “Bruno’s very good at underhooks all because of Tony.”

“He (Tony) taught me everything that I know about my underhook,” said Bruno.

But the best thing the twins have going for them is each other. They don’t have to look far to find a practice partner of comparable size and skill level.

So if they could look into their future into a crystal ball would they see?

“A gold medal,” said Rocco.

“A gold medal,” repeated Bruno. “I want to become a gold medalist (at the Olympics) and then I want to become a coach.”

“I want to become the greatest wrestler ever,” said Rocco.

Next on the Cassioppi’s schedule is the Rocky Mountain Nationals in South Dakota this weekend.