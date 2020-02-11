Roscoe’s McArdle ‘pumped’ to be back with the IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The only hockey player to grow up in the Rockford area and play for the AHL IceHogs is back with the team. Defenseman Josh McArdle of Roscoe has been recalled from the ECHL’s Indy Fuel and he was back on the ice Monday morning at practice.

“I’m pumped! I’m excited to be here!,” said McArdle Monday after practice. “I’m excited to put this jersey back on with this group of guys.”

All season, up to this point the only jersey McArdle had worn was an Indy Fuel jersey. That was a little hard for McArdle to take after he spent 19 games with the IceHogs last season.

“Obviously I would have liked to have been up here a little bit earlier, but being frustrated doesn’t really get you anywhere, so I was just working on my game down there,” said McArdle.

He probably would have been recalled sooner were it not for some physical issues.

“There was definitely some tough stretches there in the first half with injuries, and I think I was hoping to get called up last week, but I had foot poisoning going on so it was a little rough.”

In 40 games with the Fuel McArdle had one goal and eight assists. He also had 38 penalty minutes.

“Our coach down there likes my physical side of the game, and he’s really pushing me to do that,” said McArdle.

McArdle is much more confident in his second full professional season.

“Yea, yea. Some of the initial jitters are out especially coming back up I don’t have that first call-up feeling really. I’ve been here a lot last year, so it’s exciting. “I feel like I can jump right in.” “I built a lot of confidence down at Indy this year playing some of the best hockey I’ve ever played, so I’m ready to roll.”

So what does McArdle need to show IceHogs coach Derek King while he’s here?

“He just has to play his game,” said King. “I don’t need toe drags and end-to-end rushes unless he’s going to score a goal, he’s allowed to do it. But just play his game. He’s a pretty solid defenseman. He plays hard, hard-nosed.” “He’s done it before with us and I’ve got confidence in him.”

“The defensive side is something I’ve really hammered down on,” said McArdle. “It’s always been my strong suit I think but I’ve just focused on certain details at the start of games.”

“Coach King knows my game so I’m just planning on doing that everything I’ve been doing.”