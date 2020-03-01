Roy Sackmaster and the E-Rabs sustain success despite key personnel losses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Last year at this time the Rockford East boys basketball team was gearing up for a historic run to the State Tournament that saw the E-Rabs capture first place. Despite losing all five starters and some key bench players due to graduation and transfers the E-Rabs have still put together an excellent regular season.
Most teams that lost that type of talent would have gone through a rebuilding season, but the E-Rabs won 20 games and they went 13-5 in the NIC-10 to tie for third place. They have won six of their last seven games, so they’ve continue to get better behind players like ‘Biggie’ Luster, Pashens Harris, Josh Crawford, Elijah Dixon and Jaedyn Brannon-Davis.
And Roy Sackmaster is only two wins away from becoming the second winningest coach in East boys basketball history.
We interviewed Sackmaster about all of these topics for the Sports Connection. Click on the media player to view that interview.
