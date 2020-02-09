RPS 205 welcomes eighth hall of fame class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some of Rockford’s sports stars of the past gathered Saturday night at the Radisson hotel in Rockford. They were inducted into the Rockford Public School’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees were former Rockford West and NBA basketball player Mark Sibley, former Auburn pitcher Dan Scarpetta, former East volleyball player Amanda Omar, former Auburn three-sport standout Seth Miller and former East Coach Bob Pellant. Guilford’s 1968 baseball team that finished second in the state was also inducted.

It was the school district’s eighth hall of fame class.