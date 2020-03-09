RVC men’s and women’s bowling teams welcomed home after national tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College men’s and women’s bowling team never could’ve imagined being escorted back home by fire trucks and police cars, surrounded by dozens of community members gathered outside the school Sunday – and yet, that’s exactly what happened.

The men’s team came home from Buffalo, NY as NJCAA national champs, while the women finished in third. Keep in mind, this was only the men’s second season in existence and the women’s first year competing.

“I didn’t expect nearly anything when I was coming home,” RVC freshman/Hononegah grad Jacob Sommer said. “Everything was a pleasant surprise. It was awesome. Free hot dogs, free brats, free balloons, everything is just awesome.”

RVC freshman/East grad Tegan Peterson also won the Women’s All Events. She was visibly emotional when she reunited with her mother.

“My mom wasn’t there to see the entire thing and she’s been one of my biggest supporters the entire time and she always has been,” Peterson explained. “Seeing her and seeing her tear up just made me more emotional and I just missed her so much.”

While the men’s team was mixed with freshmen and sophomores, the women’s squad was an all-freshmen team. RVC’s Head Coach Tony Hall believes both programs have a bright future ahead.

“We’re going to look good next year,” Hall said. “I have no doubt we’ll be looking at bringing home two national championships next year, instead of just one. Honestly, I’m looking [at] [Rockford continuing] to support this program to the point where we’ll have a good team every year.”