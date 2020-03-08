RVC men’s bowling team wins their first national title, women’s team comes in third

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Twitter/@RVC_Athletics

BUFFALO, NY (WTVO/WQRF) — After only the program’s second year of existing, the Rock Valley men’s bowling team won their first NJCAA national title from Buffalo, NY. The Golden Eagles finished with a total of 13,571 pins to secure the title. Matt Seigal (199.2 avg), Jacob Sommer (198.3 avg) and Dylan Hamil (196.3 avg) were all named NJCAA All-Americans.

In their first year competing, the women’s team came in third with 12,077 pins; just 80 shy of first place. Angel Grinnall was named an NJCAA All-American, averaging 180.8. Tegan Peterson took home the Kermit Helmer Most Valuable Bowler award, averaging 194.7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories