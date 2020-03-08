RVC men’s bowling team wins their first national title, women’s team comes in third

BUFFALO, NY (WTVO/WQRF) — After only the program’s second year of existing, the Rock Valley men’s bowling team won their first NJCAA national title from Buffalo, NY. The Golden Eagles finished with a total of 13,571 pins to secure the title. Matt Seigal (199.2 avg), Jacob Sommer (198.3 avg) and Dylan Hamil (196.3 avg) were all named NJCAA All-Americans.

In their first year competing, the women’s team came in third with 12,077 pins; just 80 shy of first place. Angel Grinnall was named an NJCAA All-American, averaging 180.8. Tegan Peterson took home the Kermit Helmer Most Valuable Bowler award, averaging 194.7.