RVC moves on to third national tournament in four years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The RVC women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the NJCAA DIII national tournament after beating Columbus State 86-70 to secure the Great Lakes District Championship title Saturday. The ladies now prepare for their third national tournament in four years.

RVC freshman and Hononegah grad Marissa Kershner finished the game with 25 points. She said knowing her team is headed to the national tournament gives her and fellow Honongeah alum Hannah Malcomson the same excitement they had last year when the Indians reached state.

“It just feels so good,” Kershner said. “The adrenaline’s just going through us. It feels the exact same. We just can’t believe we’ve gotten to this point again and that we get to go through this experience again. It’ll be so much fun.”

Malcomson said she’s enjoyed having first-year Head Coach Darryl Watkins lead the team this year.

“Darryl’s been hard on us,” Malcomson admitted. “He expects a lot from us and we don’t… do any less than what he expects from us. We want to do the most for him and help him in anything we can and do everything 110% and as you said earlier, give 250%. We did exactly that and we did well.”

“We’ve known we were going to get here this whole year,” Kershner said. “That’s what Darryl said from the beginning of the summer when we had our meetups and team meetings. Before we could actually practice, he just said we could either be playing in it or working in it. It’s just so exciting for us.”

Watkins said he appreciates how the ladies have brought nothing but their best, both on and off the court.

“We’ve brought people in to play against them every single day and like I said, from the classroom, to the court, weight room, everything, community service – they’ve done everything we’ve asked and it’s a blessing,” Watkins said.

This year’s NJCAA DIII women’s basketball national tournament is set to be held at Rock Valley College March 12th-14th.