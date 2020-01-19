RVC softball team receives national championship rings and unveils championship banner

The Rock Valley College women’s softball team received their national championship rings at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Harper College on Saturday. Last spring, Coach Darin Monroe and the ladies won RVC’s sixth straight Junior College National Championship.

“I love the ring,” RVC catcher Kirstin Fudge said. “I think it means so much because of the teammates that I won the national championship with. It feels so good to finally get our rings!”

The will team will be remembered forever with a championship banner that was also unveiled in the Physical Education Center on Saturday.

“It’s a surreal moment,” RVC Head Coach Darin Monroe said. “You don’t really process what we’ve done until you see the looks on the faces of these kids. It’s a really proud moment!”