RVC sports seasons pushed back after ruling by the NJCAA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Concerns over the coronavirus have pushed back several fall sports at Rock Valley College to the springs semester.

RVC is respondind to a decision made Monday by the NJCAA Board of Regents to suspend athletic competitions in contact sports this fall. Men’s and women’s soccer, which would have begun competitions in August will now start play in March of 2021.

The women’s volleyball team at RVC also was scheduled to begin play in August. It’s season will begin in January.

The men’s and women’s basketball seasons have also been pushed back from October starts to January starts.

RVC Athletic Director and head softball coach Darin Monroe says he and his staff will make the best of the situation.

“We’re happy with this decision. Is it going to be a little chaotic when we get into the spring time? Sure it is, but our job here as coaches and as an athletic director is to give our kids an opportunity to compete whether that’s in the fall or the spring and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Men’s and women’s bowling at RVC will start as scheduled this fall since there is no contact in bowling and competitors can socially distance.

The spring sports of baseball and softball at RVC, as of now, will go on as scheduled.

Monroe says the coaches at RVC will implement department guidelines and procedures for safety protocols when athletes return to campus. Once those athletes return they’ll begin strength and conditioning, and they’ll have 60 contact days of practices before their seasons begin.