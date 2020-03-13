RVC suspends spring sports until April 3rd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In accordance with a decision by the NJCAA, Rock Valley College Athletic Director Darin Monroe announced they are suspending all spring sports until April 3rd, due to the coronavirus threat. The school is trying to reschedule all their games affected by the suspension to a later date. Practices will continue for their softball and baseball teams, as long as the college is open.

In accordance with NJCAA regulations, the school has until April 10th to decide on the status of the 2020 seasons for their softball and baseball teams.