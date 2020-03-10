RVC women hope to add another banner this week on their home court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It is prime time for college basketball with conference tournaments going on this week, and here in Rockford a national championship tournament will be taking place. The Rock Valley College women will be hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Nationals.

This will be the second time in three years that Rock Valley has hosted this tournament. The girls know how valuable it is to play on their home court.

“The advantage is great,” said freshman Hannah Malcomson. “We’re comfortable here. We work here every day. It’s not like we’re traveling 18 hours or something to go to a game. We’re right at home.”

“People are coming from across the country, and they’re only going to have 15 fans max maybe, and we’ve got the whole community behind us,” said RVC sophomore Carson Nitz.

RVC will be going after the fifth national championship in the program’s history. It’s a chance to add another banner to the rafters. The Golden Eagles have a good shot. They’re the number two seed out of the eight teams in the field, second only to Massasoit, Massachusetts which is undefeated (24-0). RVC is 27-6 but those six losses came against larger Divison I and Division II programs, and RVC is on a 17 game winning streak.

“We played a tough non-conference schedule to start the season off and we won some of those. I feel like it really prepped us,” said RVC head coach Darryl Watkins.

Watkins says it’s an experienced field of teams coming into the tournament that knows what it takes to win championships.

“The top four coaches between Massasoit, us here at Rock Valley, Hostos and Northland all four of those teams and coaches have won national championships in the last ten years.”

RVC wins by playing team ball and by out-running teams.

“We can get up and down the court,” said Nitz. “Teams can only play with us for about a quarter and they get tired, and we’re still running.”

“They’re really unselfish,” said Watkins. “They share the ball really well. We average just under 21 assists a game.”

“Looking out for each other people’s shots is really important,” said RVC freshman Marissa Kershner. “That’s why I think we’ve made it this far is because we’re a really good team, and we play together well.”

Games will be played Thursday though Saturday at RVC PE Center at noon, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. RVC’s first game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. against #7 seed Passaic County, NJ (23-1).