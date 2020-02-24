RVC women’s and men’s basketball teams are Region IV champs, advance to district tournament

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s and men’s basketball teams are now one win away from the NJCAA National Tournament. The two teams took care of business at College of DuPage on Saturday, when they both became Region IV DIII champs; the women beat Madison College 76-64 and the men beat Madison College 73-52.

MaKayli Vann, Hononegah grad Hannah Malcomson, Ja’Quan Chesnut and another Hononegah alum Nick Pierson made the All Tournament Team. Pierson was also the MVP.

RVC’s Head Coaches Darryl Watkins (women’s basketball) and Tyler Bredehoeft (men’s basketball) were both selected as the Region IV coaches of the year.

The Golden Eagles now prepare for the district tournament next Saturday. The women play at home at noon and the men play at Columbus State with a TBD start time.