Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

(WTVO) — Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment, according to Roush Fenway Racing.

A post from Roush Fenway shows Newman walking out of the hospital holding his daughters’ hands.

Officials said on Newman was constantly showing improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

The veteran driver is fully alert and was released from the Halifax Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. Prior to being released, officials said Newman was joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

