Schwarber, Almora become free agents with nontender

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced the following roster moves for Wednesday, December 2, in conjunction with today’s deadline to tender/non-tender 2021 contracts for unsigned players on their 40-man roster.
The Cubs have agreed to terms on 2021 contracts with right-handed pitchers Colin Rea and Dan Winkler and left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan, thus avoiding salary arbitration with all three. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Five arbitration-eligible players have been tendered 2021 contracts: infielders Javier Báez and Kris Bryant; outfielder Ian Happ; and catchers Victor Caratini and Willson Contreras. Overall, a total of 24 players from the Cubs 40-man roster were tendered 2021 contracts today – the five arbitration eligible players listed above and 19 players not yet eligible for arbitration.
The Cubs non-tendered four arbitration-eligible players: outfielders Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber; infielder José Martínez; and right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera.
The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 34 players.