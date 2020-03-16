Scott’s ‘NIC-10 Madness’ ready to tip off

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in light of the recent directives from the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Chicago Bears have closed their offices at Halas Hall.

They have also closed their downtown offices at 123 N. Wacker and at Soldier Field until further notice. Aside from a limited number of staff, all employees, including coaches, have been instructed to work remotely from home.