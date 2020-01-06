Seahawks-Packers playoff game will be shown on Fox 39 Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Yes, yes, yes…Fox 39 will be showing the Seahawks-Packers playoff game this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. CT. regardless of what your TV program listings say.



Folks, sometimes various TV programming listings (whether it be TV guide, newspaper listings, your cable or satellite programming listings) have errors especially when it comes to the NFL playoffs. Since playoff games/teams/times/networks aren’t determined weeks in advance like your regular TV shows are…the listings will sometimes get them wrong. So don’t always trust what your TV program listings indicate.

Rest assured Fox 39 in Rockford will be showing the Packers-Seahawks game this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. CT.

There were some TV listings for yesterday that indicated Fox 39 wasn’t showing the Vikings-Saints game. Fox 39 always was showing the game and it DID show the game.

Fox 39 will never not show an NFL playoff game that is broadcast on the FOX Network.

