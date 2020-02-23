Several local wrestlers leave Champaign as state champs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several local high school wrestlers left Champaign’s State Farm Center as state champs. In Class 1A, at 113 pounds, Dakota’s Maddux Blakely became a state champ. Another Blakely for the Indians, Phoenix Blakely took home first as well at 120 pounds.

Sterling’s Kyle Tunink of Sterling is also a state champ at 152 pounds. Winnebago’s Bryce Faworski took home first as well at 160 pounds.

Below are the full results of how other local wrestlers did at state:

2A 113

2nd Place – Markel Baker of Freeport (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Chris Moore (Aurora (A. Christian)) 43-8, Fr. over Markel Baker (Freeport (H.S.)) 33-3, So. (Dec 4-3)

2A 145

6th Place – Mauricio Garcia of Sterling (H.S.)

5th Place Match

Ben Shvartsman (Deerfield (H.S.)) 37-14, So. over Mauricio Garcia (Sterling (H.S.)) 29-9, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

2A 182

5th Place – Matthew Chavers of Freeport (H.S.)

5th Place Match

Matthew Chavers (Freeport (H.S.)) 35-5, Sr. over Arnold Edwards (Cahokia (H.S.)) 43-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:51 (20-2))

2A 220

3rd Place – Jason Farnham Jr. of Sterling (H.S.)

3rd Place Match

Jason Farnham Jr. (Sterling (H.S.)) 32-5, So. over Jon Brown (Bloomington (H.S.)) 30-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

2A 285

3rd Place – Isaiah Batteast of Freeport (H.S.)

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Batteast (Freeport (H.S.)) 13-4, Sr. over Payton Piraino (LaSalle (L.-Peru)) 38-5, Sr. (MD 14-5)

1A 106

3rd Place – Garrett Luke of Lena (L.-Winslow)

3rd Place Match

Garrett Luke (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-6, Fr. over Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia) 46-3, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)

1A 113

3rd Place – Maddux Blakely of Dakota

4th Place – Donovan Crumpacker of Stillman Valley

3rd Place Match

Maddux Blakely (Dakota) 42-6, So. over Donovan Crumpacker (Stillman Valley) 34-6, So. (Fall 1:12)

1A 120

1st Place – Phoenix Blakely of Dakota

1st Place Match

Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 37-7, Fr. over Paul Keane (Peotone) 44-2, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

1A 126

4th Place – Carlos Sanchez of Winnebago

3rd Place Match

Ben Gavel (Tolono (Unity)) 50-4, Jr. over Carlos Sanchez (Winnebago) 24-6, Sr. (Fall 4:14)

1A 132

4th Place – Marey Roby of Lena (L.-Winslow)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Spencer (Heyworth) 39-2, Sr. over Marey Roby (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 44-9, So. (Dec 8-2)

1A 138

2nd Place – Adam Meenen of Rock Falls

1st Place Match

Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 47-0, Sr. over Adam Meenen (Rock Falls) 45-7, Sr. (Fall 4:40)

5th Place – Winston McPeek of Lena (L.-Winslow)

5th Place Match

Winston McPeek (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-8, Sr. over Ethan O`Linc (Monticello) 39-12, Sr. (MD 18-7)

1A 152

1st Place – Kyle Tunink of Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)

1st Place Match

Kyle Tunink (Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)) 45-1, Sr. over Jack Patting (Rock Island (Alleman)) 45-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

4th Place – Jason Hermann of Lena (L.-Winslow)

3rd Place Match

Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion) 41-2, Sr. over Jason Hermann (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 44-9, Jr. (UTB 3-2)

1A 160

1st Place – Bryce Faworski of Winnebago

1st Place Match

Bryce Faworski (Winnebago) 39-1, Sr. over David Papach (Coal City) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 8-6)

6th Place – Charlie Patterson of Auburn

5th Place Match

Makail Stanley (Argenta (A.-Oreana)) 43-4, Sr. over Charlie Patterson (Auburn) 43-9, Sr. (Fall 3:41)

1A 170

2nd Place – Andrew Wenzel of Dakota

1st Place Match

Logan Deacetis (Fairbury (Prairie Central)) 57-0, Jr. over Andrew Wenzel (Dakota) 39-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place – Case Harmston of Lena (L.-Winslow)

6th Place – Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn

5th Place Match

Case Harmston (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-9, Jr. over Gervasio Marchizza (Auburn) 43-9, Sr. (MD 15-6)

1A 182

4th Place – Evan Riggle of Dakota

3rd Place Match

Micah Downs (Tolono (Unity)) 37-5, Sr. over Evan Riggle (Dakota) 35-8, Sr. (MD 11-3)

6th Place – Drew Killam of Auburn

5th Place Match

Mason Clem (Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)) 43-5, Jr. over Drew Killam (Auburn) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 3:04)

1A 195

3rd Place – Sebastian Quintana of Dixon (H.S.)

3rd Place Match

Sebastian Quintana (Dixon (H.S.)) 36-1, Sr. over Cade Scott (Tolono (Unity)) 48-5, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

1A 220

2nd Place – Peyton Lind of Byron

1st Place Match

Bryan Caves (Port Byron (Riverdale)) 48-1, Jr. over Peyton Lind (Byron) 42-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

1A 285

2nd Place – Tyler Elsbury of Byron

1st Place Match

Hayden Copass (Westville) 26-0, Jr. over Tyler Elsbury (Byron) 45-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

4th Place – Charlie Jagusah of Rock Island (Alleman)

3rd Place Match

Anthony Enlow (Vandalia) 25-1, Sr. over Charlie Jagusah (Rock Island (Alleman)) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 1:26)