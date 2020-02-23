Several local wrestlers leave Champaign as state champs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several local high school wrestlers left Champaign’s State Farm Center as state champs. In Class 1A, at 113 pounds, Dakota’s Maddux Blakely became a state champ. Another Blakely for the Indians, Phoenix Blakely took home first as well at 120 pounds.
Sterling’s Kyle Tunink of Sterling is also a state champ at 152 pounds. Winnebago’s Bryce Faworski took home first as well at 160 pounds.
Below are the full results of how other local wrestlers did at state:
2A 113
2nd Place – Markel Baker of Freeport (H.S.)
1st Place Match
Chris Moore (Aurora (A. Christian)) 43-8, Fr. over Markel Baker (Freeport (H.S.)) 33-3, So. (Dec 4-3)
2A 145
6th Place – Mauricio Garcia of Sterling (H.S.)
5th Place Match
Ben Shvartsman (Deerfield (H.S.)) 37-14, So. over Mauricio Garcia (Sterling (H.S.)) 29-9, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
2A 182
5th Place – Matthew Chavers of Freeport (H.S.)
5th Place Match
Matthew Chavers (Freeport (H.S.)) 35-5, Sr. over Arnold Edwards (Cahokia (H.S.)) 43-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:51 (20-2))
2A 220
3rd Place – Jason Farnham Jr. of Sterling (H.S.)
3rd Place Match
Jason Farnham Jr. (Sterling (H.S.)) 32-5, So. over Jon Brown (Bloomington (H.S.)) 30-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
2A 285
3rd Place – Isaiah Batteast of Freeport (H.S.)
3rd Place Match
Isaiah Batteast (Freeport (H.S.)) 13-4, Sr. over Payton Piraino (LaSalle (L.-Peru)) 38-5, Sr. (MD 14-5)
1A 106
3rd Place – Garrett Luke of Lena (L.-Winslow)
3rd Place Match
Garrett Luke (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-6, Fr. over Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia) 46-3, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
1A 113
3rd Place – Maddux Blakely of Dakota
4th Place – Donovan Crumpacker of Stillman Valley
3rd Place Match
Maddux Blakely (Dakota) 42-6, So. over Donovan Crumpacker (Stillman Valley) 34-6, So. (Fall 1:12)
1A 120
1st Place – Phoenix Blakely of Dakota
1st Place Match
Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 37-7, Fr. over Paul Keane (Peotone) 44-2, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
1A 126
4th Place – Carlos Sanchez of Winnebago
3rd Place Match
Ben Gavel (Tolono (Unity)) 50-4, Jr. over Carlos Sanchez (Winnebago) 24-6, Sr. (Fall 4:14)
1A 132
4th Place – Marey Roby of Lena (L.-Winslow)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Spencer (Heyworth) 39-2, Sr. over Marey Roby (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 44-9, So. (Dec 8-2)
1A 138
2nd Place – Adam Meenen of Rock Falls
1st Place Match
Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 47-0, Sr. over Adam Meenen (Rock Falls) 45-7, Sr. (Fall 4:40)
5th Place – Winston McPeek of Lena (L.-Winslow)
5th Place Match
Winston McPeek (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-8, Sr. over Ethan O`Linc (Monticello) 39-12, Sr. (MD 18-7)
1A 152
1st Place – Kyle Tunink of Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)
1st Place Match
Kyle Tunink (Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)) 45-1, Sr. over Jack Patting (Rock Island (Alleman)) 45-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
4th Place – Jason Hermann of Lena (L.-Winslow)
3rd Place Match
Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion) 41-2, Sr. over Jason Hermann (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 44-9, Jr. (UTB 3-2)
1A 160
1st Place – Bryce Faworski of Winnebago
1st Place Match
Bryce Faworski (Winnebago) 39-1, Sr. over David Papach (Coal City) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
6th Place – Charlie Patterson of Auburn
5th Place Match
Makail Stanley (Argenta (A.-Oreana)) 43-4, Sr. over Charlie Patterson (Auburn) 43-9, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
1A 170
2nd Place – Andrew Wenzel of Dakota
1st Place Match
Logan Deacetis (Fairbury (Prairie Central)) 57-0, Jr. over Andrew Wenzel (Dakota) 39-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place – Case Harmston of Lena (L.-Winslow)
6th Place – Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn
5th Place Match
Case Harmston (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 45-9, Jr. over Gervasio Marchizza (Auburn) 43-9, Sr. (MD 15-6)
1A 182
4th Place – Evan Riggle of Dakota
3rd Place Match
Micah Downs (Tolono (Unity)) 37-5, Sr. over Evan Riggle (Dakota) 35-8, Sr. (MD 11-3)
6th Place – Drew Killam of Auburn
5th Place Match
Mason Clem (Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)) 43-5, Jr. over Drew Killam (Auburn) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 3:04)
1A 195
3rd Place – Sebastian Quintana of Dixon (H.S.)
3rd Place Match
Sebastian Quintana (Dixon (H.S.)) 36-1, Sr. over Cade Scott (Tolono (Unity)) 48-5, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
1A 220
2nd Place – Peyton Lind of Byron
1st Place Match
Bryan Caves (Port Byron (Riverdale)) 48-1, Jr. over Peyton Lind (Byron) 42-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
1A 285
2nd Place – Tyler Elsbury of Byron
1st Place Match
Hayden Copass (Westville) 26-0, Jr. over Tyler Elsbury (Byron) 45-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
4th Place – Charlie Jagusah of Rock Island (Alleman)
3rd Place Match
Anthony Enlow (Vandalia) 25-1, Sr. over Charlie Jagusah (Rock Island (Alleman)) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 1:26)