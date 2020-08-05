Slattery in position for a top 10 finish at the Illinois Open

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Kyle Slattery remains the top Rockford area golfer after two days of the Illinois Open at the White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.

He’s currently tied for tenth place at even par. He followed Monday’s 70 with a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday. Slattery bogeyed the first hole, birdied the second and then collected pars the rest of the front nine. On the back nine he bogeyed three of the first four holes before finishing strong with a birdie on 18.

Bryce Emory of Aurora is in the lead at 7-under par. He has a four-stroke advantage over four other golfers. 156 professional and amateur golfers are participating in the tournament. The field was cut Tuesday to low 50 players and ties and anyone within ten strokes of the lead.

In addition to Slattery four other local golfers also made the cut for Wednesday’s final round. Here’s where they stand:

Illinois Open (through two rounds)

T10. Kyle Slattery (Rockford) [E] 70-74

T16. Kevin Flack (Belvidere) [+1] 72-73

T29. Danny Gorman (Rockford) [+4] 76-72

T29. Jack Paeglow (DeKalb) [+4] 75-73

T36. Jeff Kellen (Rockford) [+5] 76-73

T52. Mitchell Homb (Dixon) [+7] 78-73

T95. Eric Wessell (DeKalb) [+13] 75-82