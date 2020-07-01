Sophie Brunner finished playing pro basketball, named girls assistant at Rockford Christian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF: Press release from Rockford Christian Schools)–Rockford Christian announced today that Ted Lawver has been named Varsity Girls Head Basketball Coach. Lawver had a 4-year college basketball career at Bethel University and Malone University. Immediately following college he began coaching boy’s basketball at Lake Center Christian in Ohio. He later spent 5 years as the Athletic Director.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to coach and develop the Rockford Christian girls basketball program and to apply my knowledge and experience as an athlete, coach, and athletic administrator to the Girl’s basketball program at RCS. My heart’s desire is to establish a program that honors Christ through competition and adversity, allows God to work in the lives of student-athletes, and uses the language of sport to share the gospel.” – Ted Lawver, Head Coach

Sophie Brunner, Phoenix Mercury WNBA alum, has been named Assistant Coach. Brunner is a two-time state basketball champion playing for Freeport Aquin and then played college basketball at Arizona State on a full-ride athletic scholarship. She was a four-year starter and both a three-time All-Academic and 1st team All Pac 12 team member. In 2015 Brunner was a member of the USA women’s basketball team that received a silver medal. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA in 2017 and played three seasons professionally in Milan Italy.

“After recently making the decision to be done playing professionally I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be coming back to the area that has supported me throughout my basketball career and join Coach Lawver’s staff. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and passion for the game to the girl’s program at RCS.” – Sophie Brunner, Assistant Coach

I am pleased to announce the hiring of both Ted Lawver and Sophie Brunner to the Rockford Christian coaching staff family. I feel this is a great addition to our coaching staff and I am excited to assist them in the advancement of our girl’s basketball program. We are looking forward to the exciting times to come. – Isaiah Johnson, Athletic Director.