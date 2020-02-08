Sports Connection Spotlight: Amboy’s girls basketball team

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With a 28-1 record, ranked #2 in the state in Class 1A, the Amboy girls basketball team would describe themselves as exciting, determined and hard working. We’d be willing to bet anyone who’s watched them play this season would agree.

Even after last year’s rough Super-Sectional loss to Danville Schlarman, the Clippers say they knew they’d have as successful of a season as they’re having now. It’s what drives them to go all the way this year.

“It certainly showed us that there was great teams out there and we wanted to be one,” Amboy’s Head Coach Mike McCracken said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of showing that so far.”

Amboy junior guard Mallory Powers said she thinks about last year’s loss a lot.

“I mean, it kind of put a chip on our shoulders to go out there and get to the same exact spot and win it and go to state this year,” Powers said.

So, what’s made this Amboy team as good as they are? Well, for starters, they have multiple players who can shoot over 40% and others over 50%. The girls don’t care who does it though, as long as the job gets done.

“I mean, we’re all about team,” Amboy junior guard Abi Payne said. “We don’t care who scores the most points. We just care about getting the win that night.”

Perhaps one of the first signs they’d go far this season was when Amboy beat Eastland not once, but twice. Eastland is the same team who ultimately lost to Schlarman in last year’s state championship game.

“I mean, I think it says we’re just as good as them and we can go as far as they did last year,” Payne explained.

“It gave us some verification,” McCracken said. “I know Eastland was a little shocked. Our fans have been great in building all year. When we played Eastland [at Amboy], we had to set up chairs in the ends and it was probably the loudest gym I’ve been in in quite awhile.”

It’s that same community support that’s provided an environment the team has thrived in.

“It’s been awesome,” Powers said. “I have never seen the gym so packed in my life before. The crowd in Eastland was amazing. It was awesome. It was a good gym and we loved it. It was awesome.”

Looking up in the stands and not seeing an empty seat in the house is a feeling Payne said you can’t get back.

“I mean, it was great,” Payne explained.

People across the country even tune in via livestream to watch the girls in action.

“We’ve had people from Arizona text me and say ‘Boy, you guys were great last night,” McCracken said. “When you know you’ve got a lot of people that used to be from Amboy… A lot of my boys players are reaching out now and that’s kind of neat and of course I see quite a few of the girls here and there that have played before and it’s always fun to see them in the crowd and enjoying the good basketball we’re playing now.”

The obvious goal for this team is to reach state – something neither the girls or boys team has done in the school’s history.

“We’ve been talking about state all year,” McCracken said. “We don’t mention it a lot. We’re just always trying to get better so we can possibly get there and that comes from, like you said, the [Schlarman] loss from last year.”

The Clippers know how fierce things can get in the postseason, but they’re prepared to give it their all.

“[It makes us] a little bit [nervous] but it makes us work harder in practice,” Payne said.

“We have to be ready to play every single game,” Powers said. “We cannot take a game for granted. We have to push ourselves through practices [and] push ourselves through the games. We can take no game lightly. We have to come out every game strong and win the games.”

While the team isn’t finished with this season just yet, you can’t help but think what the team will look like next year with such a young core. Amboy only has two seniors graduating after this season.