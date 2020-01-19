Sports Connection Spotlight: Oregon’s Trey Woolsey

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Oregon High School senior Trey Woolsey stands out on the basketball court in the Big Northern Conference. You don’t see a lot of 6’5 players with his type of athleticism at that level, and you don’t find many players with his versatility.



“I feel whatever coach asks me to do I can just do it,” said Woolsey. “If he wanted me to play the ‘five’ I could play the ‘five.’ If he wanted me to play the two or three I could play the ‘two’ or ‘three.”

But often times he’s the ‘one’.



“I would say over half the time he’s our point guard,” said Oregon coach Quinn Virgil.

Woolsey has averaged right around 26 points and eight rebounds a game this season. He’s closing in on Oregon’s all-time scoring record that has been held by Bob Barnett since the 1978-79 season ended. Woolsey has had a couple games this season when he scored more than 40 points. Several others he scored more than 30 points. Woolsey has been a fixture in Oregon’s varsity lineup since midway through his freshman season. Virgil remembers that well.



“That summer he came in and we knew…we had our eye on Trey since he was probably in fifth grade. We knew he was going to be pretty good. He kind of had a funky release on his shot. He shot it ith two hands like Joakim Noah.”

That shooting form is a lot better now although now always consistent from behind the arc.



“I definitely want to become more consistent because sometimes when I see the first one go in I just think they all can go in,” said Woolsey. “I just need to start taking better ‘threes’ so I’m not forcing as many.”

There’s another area Woosley is working on. Woolsey is so quick and plays with such energy that sometimes he plays too fast.

“Sometimes I’ll be going like 100 miles an hour when I need to slow the game down, and just slow the tempo down for our team.”

But there’s far more upside to Woolsey’s game than downside. His 6’8 wingspan on his 6’5 frame, and some hard work have also made him a strong defensive player.

“He has really worked hard on defense,” said Virgil. “This year he’s gotten an unbelievable amount better on defense. He really bought-in this fall and started watching himself on defense more and right now he can guard all five positions.”

Basketball runs in the family tree. Woolsey’s father Mike, who rarely misses a game, played college ball at NAIA Peru State in Nebraska.

“He’s been a big help,” said Woolsey of his father. ‘He’s definitely the biggest inspiration on myself, working me out before games and after games. He’s been a great inspiration.”

Woolsey has played AAU ball in the summers. Some of his former teammates were the stars of last year’s Rockford East team that finished fourth in the State…Sincere Parker, Shaden Clanton and Chris Burnell. Many people wondered why Woolsey didn’t move from Oregon to Rockford or elsewhere to play at a higher level of high school ball. So what kept him at Oregon?

“It’s just a great group of guys,” said Woolsey. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of teammates and a better coaching staff.”

And Woolsey likes to have some fun with those teammates.

“He’s a prankster guy. The jovial guy,” said Virgil. “He’s a big singer.”

“I sing anything,” said Woolsey. “Justin Bieber got a new song called ‘Yummy.’ I be singing that. They don’t like it though but I like it.” “I (also) like ‘Young Boy’, ’21 Savage’. I like Chris Brown.”

So what’s in Woolsey’s future?

“Right now I’m really just focused on this senior year and just going as far as we can, but hopefully after I’ll play at a four-year college, but undecided at the moment.”