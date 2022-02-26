BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA hosted their first ever Girls State Wrestling Meet on Saturday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena, multiple Stateline high school athletes secured State Championships.

Local Wrestlers:

Rose Cassioppi – Hononegah – Champion, 170 lbs

Angelina Cassioppi – Hononegah – Champion – 100 lbs

Cadence Diduch – Freeport – Champion – 135 lbs

Netavia Wickson – Boylan – Runner up – 135 lbs

Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber was in Bloomington for the inaugural event. For a full recap of his coverage plus post-match thoughts from all the competitors click on the media player.