Stateline natives Briscoe and VanVleet talk NBA on ESPN’s SportsCenter

ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A pair of Stateline natives were front and center on ESPN’s SportsCenter Tuesday morning. Hononegah graduate Nicole Briscoe interviewed Auburn graduate and NBA standout Fred VanVleet to discuss a potential resumption of the NBA season and more.

Briscoe asked VanVleet what he thought of a proposal that would have NBA teams resuming the season by playing at neutral sites.

“I’m a little indifferent to it,” said VanVleet. “I don’t have the perfect answer to it, so I’m not going to bash any ideas that are thrown on the table. Obviously it’s not ideal for anybody, but the situation isn’t ideal, and I think that whatever scenario that we chose there’s going to be winners and losers and risks, and things that we have to decide that we’re willing to give up.”

VanVleet said he thinks the majority of NBA players want to get back on the court. “Pretty much everybody wants to play if we can figure it out. If we can’t then we cancel it (the season) and go from there. I think the league is doing everything in it’s power to put something together that we can finish out the season.”

VanVleet says he’s doing his best to stay ready for a possible return to action while he’s sheltering at home in Rockford with family.

“I’ve got stuff here at home to workout with. It’s really mental more than anything…trying not to checkout. But I’ve got resources I need to workout and the league and the union and everybody’s team has done a good job of giving people as much freedom as possible, but also keeping in mind that we could very potentially have, you know, the rest of the season to finish.”

Briscoe also asked VanVleet what Rockford area restaurants he’s ordering food from while he’s hunkered down.

“We’ve done some Beef-A-Roo. We’ve done some Rosati’s, Maciano’s pizza places out here. We do a little of everybody. I have to put together a list of all the small businesses that need some help right now, but I’m mindful that everybody is taking a hit and (I’m) trying to order some meals from these places when I can.”