‘Stateline Sports Memories’: A packed house watches the Rockford Lightning play for a CBA championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Before there was hockey in downtown Rockford at the BMO, formerly the MetroCentre, there was CBA basketball. The Rockford Lightning played there from 1986 through 2006.

The Lightning’s best shot at a CBA championship game on one April night in 2002. We take a look back at that in my latest segment of ‘Stateline Sports Memories.’ To view this story click on the video player or continue reading.

[STORY FROM APRIL 6, 2002]

It was a one-game winner-take-all showdown. The Lightning, the champions of the CBA’s American Conference, hosted the Dakota Wizards, the champions of the American Conference.

A crowd of more than 7200 fans turned out, and they were fired up.

The coach of the Lightning was former Chicago Bull and current Bulls TV analyst Stacey King. Two of his best players were former first round draft picks of the Bulls Dickey Simpkins and Jeff Sanders.

The Wizards were led by the CBA’s regular season MVP that season Miles Simon and athletic forward Chris Porter.

This game was as tight as they come. There were 21 ties and 21 lead changes. The crowd was glued to the game. Lightning owner Wayne Timpe was loving every minute of it from his seat in the stands.

Simon lived up to his MVP status by scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists for the Wizards. Porter also came up big. He scored 21 points.

But the man of the night was Simpkins. He was determined to earn another shot at the NBA, and this game was his stage. The big man went off for 32 points and 16 rebounds. Simpkens played all 48 minutes. Despite his effort the Lightning came up just short, and they lost 116-109.

The championship went to the Wizards, but it was a great night for Rockford basketball.

“Obviously we had a great crowd, and obviously we wanted to win it real bad,” said Timpe following the game. “I thank Rockford for the support. I hope they remember what a great basketball game they saw. It was absolutely phenomenal.”