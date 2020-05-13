‘Stateline Sports Memories’: Brett Favre retires from the Packers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers they were preparing for life after Brett Favre. On March 6, 2008 the end of the Favre era in Green Bay happened. Favre announced his retirement.

I take you back to that day in my latest ‘Stateline Sports Memory.’ To view the story click on the media player or continue reading.

[STORY FROM MARCH 6, 2008]

Green Bay, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — We all know what a terrific football player Brett Favre is, but he’s also a genuine guy and the same Brett Favre who showed his genuine emotions on the football field showed his genuine emotions here today at this press conference.

“As much as I’ve thought about what I would say and how…(pause)…(sigh)…I promised I wouldn’t get emotional.”

Avoiding pressure in the pocked was never as difficult for Favre as saying ‘Good-bye’ is. He wasn’t just emotional. He was also humble and gracious.

“I’d like to thank he Packers for giving me an opportunity as well,” said Favre. “I hope that every penny (sobs) I hope that every penny that they’ve spent on me they know was money well spent.”

Some of that emotion comes from a man who’s tired, and that’s why he’s calling it quits. Favre now finds it almost impossible to live up to the expectations of being a legendary quarterback.

“I’ve given everything that I possibly can give to this organization, to the game of football, and I don’t think I’ve got anything left to give and that’s it,” said Favre.

Favre also said there’s nothing the Packers could have done to get him to return for another season. He admits that when football season comes around he will miss playing. When asked about all of his accomplishments Favre said his career wasn’t about records.

“If I have to be remembered because of statistics then I did something wrong along the way.”

He said he wants to be remember not for numbers but as a guy who enjoyed playing the game and giving it his all.

“It’s a game, and I played it. It was spontaneous, nothing was ever choreographed.”

Yea, but what about that last pass of his, the interception in overtime in the NFC Championship game? Is that the way he wants to go out?

“I’m going out on top. Believe me, I could care less what other people think. What matters is it’s been a great career for me and it’s over.”



NOTE: As we know now while that day did mark the end of Favre’s time with the Packers, he still wound up playing three more seasons in the NFL with the Jets and the Vikings.