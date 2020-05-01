‘Stateline Sports Memories’: IceHogs clinch the Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Championships have been few and far between over the decades for our minor league sports teams in Rockford. The IceHogs franchise has won one championship. That was in 2006-07 when they won the United Hockey League’s Colonial Cup.

They clinched it with a game seven win over the Kalamazoo Wings at the MetroCentre. I offer another look at that magical night in my latest ‘Stateline Sports Memory.’

To view that story click on the media player or read on.

[STORY]

“Let’s go Hogs! Let’s go Hogs!”

The chants rained down from the stands. IceHogs fans weren’t about to miss this game. With the Cup at stake a playoff record-shattering crowd of 6200 fans turned out. They watched Kevin Ulanski of the IceHogs strike first with a shorthanded goal less than three minutes into the game.

In the second period with the score tied 1-1 Jason Notermann put the Hogs back on top with a goal.

In the third period with less than two minutes remaining Nicholas Corbeil made the barn explode with an insurance goal that clinched the championship. The Colonial Cup belonged to the Hogs.

“It’s nbelievable. Unbelievable man!,” said IceHogs captain Nathan Lutz.

“This one’s great,” said head coach Steve Martinson who had won multiple championships before in San Diego. “I’m really happy. We’ve got a great bunch of guys!”

“What did I tell you?,” said defenseman Bruce Watson. “I knew we were going to do it tonight. It’s an unreal feeling!”

“It’s awesome! We’re all on an emotional high right now. This is something we’ve been working for all year,” said Ulanski.

IceHogs co-owner Dr. T, Kris Tumilowicz was ecstatic. “This is great! Eight years and we’ve done it now. What a way to go out on top. Isn’t it great! This is great!”

“There’s nothing better than this right now,” said IceHogs forward Jason Ralph. “My last game ever in pro hockey probably, and to go out on top I mean, it’s unbelievable right now! I just thank everybody for coming here six thousand fans tonight…oh wow!”

[NOTE] The IceHogs will be showing this entire game on their media platforms Friday at 6 p.m.