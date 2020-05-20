‘Stateline Sports Memories’: Recalling the great career of Rockford Peach Dottie Ferguson Key

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Peaches are all beloved in this city. They have been ever since A League Of Their Own hit movie theaters in 1992.

The most beloved Peach of them all might have been Dottie Ferguson Key. She wasn’t from Rockford, but she made her home here after spending a decade playing for the team. She reflected on some of her memories in a story I did with her in 2003 a couple months before cancer took her away.

I share that story again in the my lastest episode of ‘Stateline Sports Memories.’ To view the story click on the media player or continue reading.

[STORY FROM MARCH OF 2003]

Dottie Ferguson reported to the Rockford Peaches in 1944. At that time she was best known as the North American Speedskating Champion from Winnipeg, Canada. She went on to have a fabulous 11-year career in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

“I played ball so many years and enjoyed it,” said Key.

In March Key shared some of her memories with me. At that time her body was weak and her voice equally weak from cancer, but she enjoyed reflecting on those great baseball days.

What did she enjoy the most about the whole experience of playing in the league?

“Playing with, running around with the girls. Meeting people that I’d never met before in my life,” said Key.

Key broke into the AAGPBL as an infielder, but she later moved to centerfield. She was quick to point out that in the movie A League of Their Own Madonna played her position, but not her character. Key was not the Maddona-type, but she was a competitor, and she was tough too.

“A foul ball hit me right here,’ said Key pointing to her neck just under her chin. “Ooh it knocked me for a loop, but like I say, I took it all. You had to! You can’t be no baby.”

Just as Tom Hanks says in the movie, ‘There’s no crying in baseball!’

“No crying in baseball,” repeated Key.

Key wasn’t the greatest hitter, but boy could she run.

“That was my big, strong thing.”

She stole 461 bases in her career including a remarkable 91 in the 1951 season , but her fondest memory was a moment with a bat in her hands.

“I was no home run hitter,” said Key, “but in 1949 I hit the ball for a home run which I never thought I could do, but it won the ball game, the World Series!”

NOTES: For her career in the AAGPBL Dottie Ferguson Key had a .201 batting average with 461 steals, 520 runs scored and 199 RBIs in 950 games. She was a spark plug at the top of the batting order with her speed and her knack for getting on base despite her .201 career batting average. She made up for a lack of hits by walking a lot.

In 1988 a permanent display which included a photo of Key and other players from the league was placed at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Key is also in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and in the National Women’s Baseball Hall of Fame.

Key continued to live in Rockford until her death at the age of 80 in 2003.