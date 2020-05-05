‘Stateline Sports Memories’: Richard Petty appears at the Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –There is only one Richard Petty. The King of NASCAR made an apperance at the Rockford Speedway during his farewell tour in 1992.

That event brought out fans in droves. Each was seeking an autograph and a brief moment to say ‘hello’ to the racing legend. That’s the top of my ‘Stateline Sports Memories’ segment for today.

Today view that story click on the media player or continue reading on.

[STORY FROM 1992]

He drives car number 43, but it was evident again today that Richard Petty is number one with race fans. Petty’s admirers waited in long lines for the better part of the day to get an autograph.

One fan told me she had been waiting in line a good six hours, and it was worth it.

“Definitely!”

The Tipton family was the first in line early this morning. They finally got their autographs at 4:30.

“We got here at seven this morning.” First one’s here? “First ones.” He kissed me…ha-ha…and a hug too!, said Mrs. Tipton.

The fans came armed with Petty memorabilia which was made complete with the stroke of a magic marker.

“I’ve been a fan of Richard’s ever since I can remember,” said one fan who got an autograph.

I asked Petty to express what it means to him to see so many people continually turn out to see him.

“Well, it makes you feel really, really humble. It’s a deal that I wanted to do the fan appreciation tour this year to come back and tell that people that I appreciate them supporting me for 35 years, and they’re turning out and telling me that they enjoy me being there 35 years, so it’s been really, really good for both sides.”