‘Stateline Sports Memories’: The Bulls first dance

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bulls documentary on ESPN “The Last Dance” has been a major hit so far. Before there was a last dance, there had to be a first dance. That was the 1990-91 season when the Bulls won the first of their six championships.

What a celebration there was in Grant Park after the Bulls knocked of the Lakers for the title. I take you back to that day in my latest episode of ‘Stateline Sports Memories.’

To view the story click on the media player or continue reading.

The scene was Grant Park, the place named after the general although as far as these people were concerned it could have been named after Horace. It was a Bulls’ world. 300,000 people were letting the good times roll.

And then it was time to party with the guests of honor.

((ANNOUNCER JOHNNY ‘RED’ KERR)) “From Notre Dame the Pax-man Johnny Paxon!” (Crowd Cheers)

((KERR)) “From Central Arkansas Scottie Pippen!” (Cheers)

For eight wonderful months we’ve witnessed the running of the Bulls. Today it was time for the celebrating of the Bulls.

Michael Jordan was one of the first players to address the crowd. “My first game here we started from the bottom and we had to work our way up to the top. Right now on this day we are on top!”

Scottie Pippen followed. “We all want you to know that this one is for you, and you can take this with you!”, as he tossed his cap into the crowd.

“This tastes so nice we’ve got to do it twice!,” said guard Craig Hodges to more cheers.

It took 25 years for the Bulls to get number one. These fans weren’t about to miss out on the fun.

“Nothing can’t beat this. This is more exciting than the Super Bowl!,” said one fan.

On a scale of one to ten how did the celebration rate?

“A ten, a perfect ten, a perfect ten!”, said another fan.

Gee, I wonder what Bill Laimbeer and the boys are doing today?

“Hey Detroit….WHOO! WHOO!” shouted two more fans.