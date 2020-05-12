‘Stateline Sports Memories’: The day Michael Jordan retired from the Bulls for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We all knew that Michael Jordan couldn’t play in the NBA forever, but it was still hard to accept the day that he retired from the Bulls. Not the time he walked away to play baseball, but when he retired a second time with six championships under his belt.

We go back to that day January 13, 1999 in my 'Stateline Sports Memories' series.

[STORY FROM JANUARY 1999]

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Without question this has been one of the biggest media events in the history of Chicago. Media from all over the country packed the United Center court here today and a portion of the stands. It was about at 11:15 this morning when all of us here heard those words from MJ that we expected to hear, but we really didn’t want to hear.

“I am here to announce my retirement from the game of basketball.”

We’ve heard it before, but this time it’s for real…Jordan is finished.

“I know from a career standpoint I’ve accomplished everything I could as an individual,” said Jordan.

Jordan was presented his sixth NBA championship ring by Bulls’ Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, and his number 23 was retired in the rafters again.

“Michael Jordan is simply the best player who ever put on a basketball uniform,” said Bulls Chairman Jerry Rinesdorf. “He has defined the Bulls, the city and the NBA for more than a decade. He will always represent a standard of excellence.”

“This is not a sad day, this is a great day, because the greatest basketball player in the history of the game is getting the opportunity to retire with the grace that described his play,” said NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Jordan will be fine without the NBA, but will the NBA survive without him?

“I think the game itself is a lot bigger than Michael Jordan, and I think the league is going to continue on,” said Jordan.

What it boils down to is after all these years of us wanting to be like Mike, now Mike wants to be a little bit more like us, normal people spending time with his family.”