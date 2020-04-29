Stateline Sports Memories: The day the Packers drafted Dean Lowry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In 30 plus years I’ve had the thrill of covering some great sports stories in the Rockford area. Many of them I believe you would enjoy seeing again. So for the next several weeks I’ll dig into our sports vault to bring you some of my favorite ‘Stateline Sports Memories.”

We begin with a look back at that day in April of 2016 when Dean Lowry was drafted by the Green Bay Packers:

Lambeau Field could well be Dean Lowry’s next home. He’s has a shot to be part of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. It all started with a phone call that he got from head coach Mike McCarthy and G-M Ted Thompson early this afternoon.

((SCOTT)) What did they say to you? Do you remember?

((LOWRY)) “I was…the adrenalin was pumping so high I, I don’t know if I can remember exactly, but they were just excited. They like my versatility as a defensive lineman and they like somebody that plays relentless defense and tenacity.”

((SCOTT)) Have you ever even been to Lambeau Field or to a game there?

((LOWRY)) I was one up in Wisconsin when I was like ten and I drove by the training camp and stopped by just to see their facilities, but I haven’t been there in many years. I’m excited to get up their to Title Town.”

Lowry won a pair of titles with Boylan back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011. He didn’t win a title at Northwestern, but he was an All-Big Ten defensive end the last two years. He showed a knack for defending the run and pressuring quarterbacks. In Green Bay being around guys like Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews, not to mention the coaches, should boost his game to another level.

((SCOTT)) Do you think you could learn a few things from a Julius Peppers?

((LOWRY)) “I think so. He’s a, one of those guys who’s just been at the top of the game for a while, so I’m just going to try and pick his brain and just follow him and just learn from him.”

If there’s a downside to being drafted by the Packers it’s that Lowry grew up a Bears fan, but he says he’ll have no trouble switching allegiances.

“Not at all. I’ve always admired the way the Packers develop players. They always draft well and they always have a team that’s just very competitive, at the top of the league.”

